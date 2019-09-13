Dear Editor,
The continual negative reporting of the Ferguson, Missouri killing is a prime reason for racial tensions to increase on the part of whites. Only by reading deeper in the articles do you see the justification for police officers’ actions. Tragic as Michael Brown’s death is, his initial belligerent behavior was the cause.
This was seen in the video that showed him stealing items and threatening a clerk with bodily harm; and then disobeying and assaulting a police officer and then trying to get the officer’s gun.
Thankfully the investigators used common sense and did not charge the officer.
Tragically, the gutless Ferguson officials pushed the officer out, instead of giving him an accommodation for upholding law and order under difficult circumstances.
Yes, there are plenty of cases where a policeman has done wrong, but Ferguson is not one of them.
Next, the violent black community protest--rioting, looting, confrontation with the police, setting a police car on fire--added additional evidence for not supporting the law.
Add to this the usual voices of out of town race-hustlers to increase the confrontations.
Responsible African Americans should speak out, and support the law.
I believe the great majority of whites are not racist and want to see justice done.
Yes, of course there are some who have hate for some reason, or no reason, and will not change.
But the point is that the conduct by rioters further erodes the support of the former.
I believe the great majority of African Americans are not racist, but like any race, there are those who are, and those racists are just as responsible for the conditions that exist.
The disgraceful conduct of Ferguson rioters in assaulting policemen in Philadelphia is another example of African American racism. They complain about how there are so many blacks being jailed in comparison to whites, but it should not be too complicated to figure out why, when you see rioting.
Most all the African Americans I know are decent, hard working people, mostly Christians. They have no responsibility for the lawless blacks, as whites have none for lawless whites.
Black political and religious leaders have a responsibility to speak out against them, instead of capitulating to the race-hustlers. And all citizens have a responsibility to vote and not support those who do not speak out against lawlessness.
Greene Hollowell
Richmond
