Dear Editor,
It's time to give our county government a pat on the back. Most of us realize that we lead in many endeavors throughout the State all the way from our outstanding school system to a water supply department that is among the safest in the Nation. We now have one other bragging point which was announced on the tenth of this month. The county has awarded contracts to three different firms who will be installing solar photovoltaic arrays at government, school and park sites. The total project will be spread over 113 facilities. In terms of greenhouse gas reductions, the contracts have the potential to avoid the emission of more than 1.3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent , or the amount comparable to the emissions of 260,155 passenger vehicles over the course of one year.
And the bonus: The county sees the potential of savings of more than $60 million over the life of these contracts. Well done Fairfax.
Earle Mitchell
Springfield
