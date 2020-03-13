Dear Editor,
I am writing in response to the article titled "County proposes three-cent real estate tax increase", published in your newspaper on February 28th, 2020. I feel as though although the approved change of 3 cents has good intentions, it will ultimately end up counterproductive. In the article, it states that the purpose of the real estate tax is to help with the creation of affordable housing. However, it also states that the new tax will lead to a hike of around 346 dollars yearly, on average. This is simply not an amount of money that everyone has, especially the people who they're trying to help with the affordable housing. This further exacerbates the wealth gap, since poorer people who are supposed to be helped by this are going to be pushed to live in areas that may or may not be the new affordable housing the county says they're going to build. This can also be seen as a form of de facto segregation, as it is most likely that Hispanics and African Americans are going to be the ones most affected by this. Overall, I believe that this tax increase, although good-natured, will end up doing nothing but harm for the people it’s trying to help.
Nathaniel Moonis
Falls Church
