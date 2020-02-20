Dear Editor,
In response to the article in your paper for February 14-16 titled "FCPS Proposes Renaming Robert E. Lee High School," I would like to share another view.
The "enlightened" members of the Fairfax County School Board have decided to airbrush Gen Robert E. Lee out of the picture in Fairfax County, under the guise of "sensitivity." The late Soviet Socialist Dictator Joseph Stalin would be proud of them for using one of his favorite tactics.
What's next, changing the name of the "Lee" district? Maybe the members of the Fairfax County School Board need to learn some non-politically correct history: Lee's death in 1870 prompted national mourning. Reportedly, a New York City newspaper, with every reason to damn Lee forever, stated at his passing:
“In him the military genius of America was developed in a greater extent than ever before. In him all that was pure and lofty in mind and purpose found lodgment. He came nearer the ideal of a soldier and Christian general than any man we can think of.”
General Lee was highly respected even by his foes in the North during and after the Civil War. If General Lee's former enemies mourned at his passing, doesn't it say something about the meanness of these people in our society today who are complaining about him?
One would think the Fairfax County School Board should put their focus and resources on improving educational outcomes of students. That's hard, so better to focus on political correctness.
George Orwell in his book "1984" states, "He who controls the past controls the future . He who controls the present controls the past." Maybe this is really what is behind all of that.
Chester Bulas
Centreville
