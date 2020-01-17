Dear Editor,
We couldn’t stand it any longer…just sitting and watching from home as a struggle to remove President Trump plods along. So, we joined fellow citizens in a highly visible action by Herndon-Reston Indivisibles, the patriotic resistance, to demand a Senate trial and removal of the President.
Our group of 11 met at the Wiehle Station. Each of us was given a black T-shirt with a big white letter. Together we would send the message R-E-M-O-V-E- T-R-U-M-P. In an upbeat mood, we took the train to Capitol South, four blocks from the Senate Hart Office Building.
In the Hart building’s huge atrium we met 40 people from area resistance groups wearing black T-shirts with white letters reading, e.g., “Trump Lies”, Trump is Guilty”, and “The People vs. Trump”. The 50 or so protesters milled about the atrium greeting one another, answering questions from journalists and photographers, and posing with our striking T-shirts for pictures as requested by scores of media and others passing by.
We noticed, with concern, the growing presence of armed Capitol Police. They were eying the protesters and seemed tense. They formed a perimeter around us, encompassing most of the atrium. One officer, bullhorn in hand, strode to the center and announced that we were to cease what we were doing. He said this was a first warning, that he would warn us once more, and then there would be a third & final warning which would result in our promptly being arrested.
There was a palpable gasp from the protesters, not understanding or believing what we had just heard. Why? What was it that that we were doing that was illegal. After several questions among protesters and the police to no avail, I turned and asked a couple of officers closest to where I was standing what was going on? “What are we doing that w shouldn’t be doing… or what do you want us to do?” No answer, just a shoulder shrug. The bullhorn officer spoke to a couple of protesters loud enough to be heard by myself and others, saying, “You are in violation of DC code 22-1307.” More questions—like-can you tell us what it says? Response “Look it up.” Then I heard him call for backup.
By this time, I noticed Fran was across the atrium, maybe 50 feet away, so I started to walk her way. Instantly, I was blocked by two police officers, who told me to stay where I was and not cross the perimeter. About this time, the Indivisibles conferred and decided to leave the atrium, and go to Senator Mark Warner’s office.
Meanwhile, I called Senator Tim Kaine’s office (located in another building) and spoke to a staff member. I asked if someone could come over, see our situation, and perhaps help resolve the matter. She actually told me they would send someone, but they could not do so until after their lunch hour.
At this point, little was being accomplished and it was nearing our planned departure time. Fran and I adjourned to a basement cafeteria, had a light lunch ourselves, and headed for Metro.
Thinking about it on the way home, we agreed the protest presence and visibility were a net positive. We were seen, and we got media coverage; even responding to a couple of reporter’s questions for TV news. Twenty seconds of fame! The dustup with 40-plus Capitol Police left a bad taste, but I was glad that I had largely kept my cool. While the rebel part of me wanted to actually be arrested, my older, more comfortable self really didn’t. We concluded their goal was to intimidate, hoping we’d give it up. I imagined Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham watching with glee as police trampled our First Amendment rights.
Kudos to the Herndon-Reston Indivisibles, including our leader, Nan Dearborn. All was well organized, from recruiting, pre-event preparation, logistics, ensuring we knew what we could and could not lawfully do, and, getting word to the media. Furthermore, Herndon-Reston Indivisibles will continue daily protests for Trump’s removal. Google them to find out more and how to join us!
By the way, P.S. DC code 22-1307 says one should cease “…obstructing or incommoding” when so ordered by law enforcement.
John Lovaas
Reston
