Dear Editor,
While doing our best to make sure all children are safe from COVID-19, some friends are more at risk because of immigration status. Undocumented children and families are excluded from receiving free COVID-19 testing, treatment, and services as well as from receiving stimulus checks.
There are 83,000 undocumented immigrants in Fairfax County, and 24 percent are under the age of 17. Currently, there are not many options for undocumented immigrants to gain legal status. DACA recipients are waiting for the Supreme Court Order after Trump’s rescission of DACA, and the DREAM Act has been introduced and killed within the last 20 years.
Many undocumented parents cannot afford to keep their children safe from the virus. A quarter of undocumented immigrants in Virginia are below the poverty level, and often have low-paying, unstable jobs. Most likely they cannot work from home or still have to venture out of their home at their own risk to provide food and shelter for their children.
More than half of all undocumented immigrants are not covered by health insurance, and discouraged to seek medical services due to fear of deportation and the Public Charge Rule. In other words, receiving any public assistance, such as TANF and SNAP, could lead to being denied when applying for immigration status.
It is inhumane that some of us just cannot be tested or treated due to immigration status. We say Together at Home. Are we really together no matter our immigration status?
Siena Lee
Mclean, VA
