This is response to letter by Herndon resident Sari Sheridan for Congress to impeach President Trump.
Since President Trump took office, the economy has been booming,unemployment rate is at all-time lows, veterans can now choose their providers,and terminally ill patients have a “right to try”new drugs. The U.S. Census Bureau latest report, more than 2.3 million people were lifted out of poverty.
These are just a few of the Trump Administration accomplishments.
On January 20, 2017, started the biggest temper tantrum the U.S. has ever seen by Democrats. Multiple outbursts by the Democrats have become the norm. Most notably the Mueller Investigation. Now we have the impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats. This nonsense will continue until President Trump is no longer in office.
We will have to endure this behavior by Democrats until the 2020 election. In the meantime, Democrats will continue to whine, and President Trump will keep on winning.
Donna Widawski
Fairfax
