Dear Editor,
Members of the law enforcement community throughout the South stand united with our fellow officers in Virginia in opposition to Governor Ralph Northam's gun confiscation scheme.
We know that a well-armed, well-trained, law-abiding citizen is our best friend; and these are exactly the people New York billionaire Michael Bloomberg and Governor Ralph Northam want to disarm.
Sean McGowan
Executive Director
Virginia Police Benevolent Association
Chris Skinner
President
Southern States Police Benevolent Association
