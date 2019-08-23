Dear Editor,
My name is Tyler Wagner and I've been participating in the after school bike shop at Herndon Middle School.
It is such a great learning experience to be taught and mentored by bike mechanics from local bike shops in Herndon.
In bike shop we fix donated bikes by fixing brakes, cleaning chains, and cleaning the frame of the bike.
We then give them to families in the community or sell them to raise money for the program.
I would like to encourage your readers to donate old and unused bikes to Herndon Middle School to help support families in need of bikes.
Thank you to everyone in advance for their support.
Tyler Wagner
Herndon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.