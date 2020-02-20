Dear Editor,
Albert Einstein once said that he did not know what weapons might be used in World War III; but he said that World War IV would be fought with sticks and stones.
With ‘#WorldWar3’ trending on Twitter, and Congress demanding checks on presidential power to wage war, it is obvious that recent events have escalated global tensions to the brink of our worst nightmare; a possibility of another world war.
Coupled with the downing of an Ukranian airplane with Canadian and Swedish citizens returning to their homes from Tehran, tragedy has been running on a winning streak. And for what?; All of these innocent lives lost for nothing because global leaders have fractured their human relationships, causing them to fray. They have failed to remember that these impact real lives. In fact, “the severity of the situation is such that a Third World War could begin at any time - in fact in reality a Third World War has already begun on a small scale,” as stated by His Holiness Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.
Such actions are the consequences of prior unjust military interventions. Our veterans are already struggling with lack of support and resources. Is it really worth getting into this again? Let us please come to our senses - if we have any left.
Saira Bhatti
Centreville
