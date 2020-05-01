Dear Editor,
Who thinks it’s acceptable to game the college admissions system? Perhaps those that were a part of the recent 2019 college admissions scandal that occurred in the U.S. think it is completely ethical. These scandals were committed by parents who believed they could manipulate the system. Some were alumni, others just favored a specific university where they engaged in a long term scheme to game the admissions process. Additionally, some of the college coaches also participated in accepting the bribes.
College bribery is a federal crime because mail and wire fraud go against the “right of honest services'' which states that getting one’s child admitted to the college of choice, dishonestly is a crime that is punishable by 20 years in prison. This also includes coaches or employees, who take payment in exchange for inappropriately admitting a student who would not otherwise get in on their own.
In current news (March 2020), two individuals who have been accused of college bribery, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, have urged judges to dismiss their case due to “extraordinary misconduct” from prosecutors. Defense attorneys for the famous couple and other parents are still fighting the charges and say the case cannot stand because investigators browbeat their informant into lying and then buried the evidence. The counterargument is that they gave this money as a donation not as bribery. Are they saying this to cover up the crime they committed or were they truly giving money to the college they adored?
The majority of white-collar crimes do not have an obvious victim. Individuals tell themselves they have done nothing wrong, which justifies the behavior in their mind. In this example, parents and others simply convince themselves that they are helping the student get into their dream school and support their future. How do they believe this is ethical when there are thousands of other students who have studied their whole life, worked to get into college and receive a scholarship to pay for it? What makes them superior to others where they can bribe their way into getting their child into the university they want them to go too? Should congress pass a new law that covers bribery of college officials? Many questions and concerns are raised from these scandals; we need more focus on enforcing these laws to appropriately punish bribery.
Many may believe these people are already being punished for their crimes. Most of these parents have lost their high-paying jobs, had professional licenses suspended, or have been publicly shamed for what they have done. Many would say this is punishment enough, but is it really?
The question to ponder is how should these crimes really be punished besides shame and judgement from society? College bribery is a federal crime and unequivocally there should be legal consequences for this action. The majority of individuals committing this crime are those of higher status, such as celebrities, CEO’s, high paid lawyers, and college coaches. Are they getting off the hook with these crimes because of their social status, or are they being punished properly, and equally? Let’s remember that college bribery is a federal crime. For example, former Stanford University sailing coach, John Vandemoer was only sentenced to one day in prison with a two year supervised release, as well as having to pay a fine. Those who receive a traffic ticket and do not pay the fine on time receive more prison time than this. How can this be fair?
As a college student at Elon University, I cannot imagine finding out that my parents enabled my acceptance into college through illegal behavior. It is unfair to those who spend their whole lives working to get into college by making good grades, excelling at sports, and doing the right things, while others might get admitted with the stroke of a pen on a check. The government needs to take more aggressive steps at addressing and fixing this issue in our country. The wealthy do not deserve special treatment. It is not acceptable to game the college admissions system.
Megan Bichy
Student at Elon University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.