Dear Editor,
I am writing in response to the article titled “Vote for Women: The rest of our story’, published in your newspaper on November 6th, 2020. I really liked the idea of this article, which talks about the annual conference for women’s untold stories and their voting rights. I think it is important to know the history behind feminism back then. People can use this opportunity to learn more about the belief in the social, political and economic equality in sexes. Many famous women paid so much prices and put so much effort in order to be equally treated. Especially when we look at historical time periods. It all started with women’s voting rights. They worked their way through women’s rights to equal opportunities for women. Then, it’s women from all over the world to have the same rights with the same voices. Furthermore, they never stopped. In today’s world, women are still working very hard to gain more rights and to stand out more. As a female, I felt very proud and honored to be able to witness that all of these events are happening because of the great female leaders we had in the past to fight for us.
Edina Erkin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.