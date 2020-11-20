Dear Editor,
I am writing in response to the article titled “Local Success Story: Nhan Lam Academy”, published in your newspaper on November 13th. In this stressful time of Covid-19 and the aftermath of the election, I am glad to read about how hard work can achieve your goals, and that Nhan Lam was able to reach his and continue to have a good life.
However, I would like to mention that success is not as easy as you make it out to be.Not everyone gets the same opportunities to get a good education. This can simply be due to where they are living. In some places, public education is failing their students by not preparing them for higher education, which then limits opportunities to get a higher paying job. Private schools could be an alternative, but they are very expensive, thus forcing students to attend the public school that lacks in giving them a proper education. After receiving an education, a person may not have the connections required to start a business or obtain a promotion, since the world is more than just getting a good education.
It is important to note that a good education and working hard are great ways to success, but they are not the only factors.
Madeline Pohland
