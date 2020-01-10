Dear Editor,
The past year was a great year for our office and as a numbers guy, here are a few of the many highlights I would like to share with you:
- In 2019, Fairfax County recycled over 3 million pounds of clean glass with the new Purple Bin Program with plans in place to start true glass to glass recycling in 2020.
- We started a pilot program with two non-profit partners modeled after the “There’s a Better Way” program to provide the dignity of work for people who are unemployed and between housing to clean up our streams.
- Our police department collected over 4,694 pounds of unused prescription drugs in the fight to prevent and end opioid addiction, with many police stations participating in two Drug Take Back Days.
- We had over 1,500 students engage with over 100 businesses to find their first job at our annual Fairfax County Teen Job and Opportunity Fairs.
- In the summer, over 2,500 people enjoyed the Free Concert in the Park Series at one of the state’s premiere parks, Burke Lake Park, with shows by local artists and opening acts by local high school students.
- Members of the West Springfield community celebrated the completed renovation of West Springfield High School with over 2,000 students benefitting from better lighting, improved science classrooms, learning labs, and better gymnasium space.
- The Board adopted the plan for the SHAPE the Future of Aging plan which will update the award winning 50+ Community Action Plan to address the challenges of growing older adult population that now makes up over 25% of the County including initiatives to address isolation, dementia and mobility.
- We are moving forward on over $460M worth of transportation improvement projects in Springfield District, including:
- Fairfax County Parkway Widening Project including a grade separated interchange at the Popes Head intersection,
- Widening Route 29 between Union Mill Road & Buckleys Gate
- Widening Route 28 between Prince William County & Lee Highway
- Widening Rolling Road between Old Keene Mill Road & Hunter Village Dr.
- Eliminating the dangerous curve on Burke Road
- Numerous bicycle and pedestrian projects
- I was honored to be reelected as Springfield District Supervisor and to be named Sun Gazette’s Best Public Servant in Fairfax County for the third year in a row.
As we welcome in 2020, we have a lot to be proud of, a lot of challenges to address and a lot of work to be done to make Fairfax County a better place for all our residents. I look forward to working with you in the new year. Please don’t hesitate to contact my office at 703-451-8873 or Springfield@fairfaxcounty.gov if I can be of service to you.
Pat Herrity
Springfield District Supervisor
