Dear Editor,
Currently, 130+ congressional representatives have taken a stand against corruption and support an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
It’s imperative that every member of Congress recognize the danger of letting Trump get away with his criminal activity and publicly support an impeachment inquiry. It would be unconscionable to do otherwise.
We’ve got the facts. Bob Mueller did not exonerate Donald Trump -- not by a long shot. His investigation found extensive criminal activity and resulted in 37 indictments and at least 7 convictions or guilty pleas, including Trump’s national security advisor, personal lawyer, and campaign chairman.
Mueller uncovered over 100 secret meetings and communications between Trump’s team and Russia and their cronies -- and found at least 10 episodes of obstruction of justice by Donald Trump, in which he tried to bury the truth.
Obstruction of justice is a serious crime. If anyone else did what Trump did, they’d be in jail. Mueller made it clear that the Department of Justice prevented him from indicting Donald Trump.
No one is above the law in our country, not even the president.
Mueller did his job. It’s time for Congress to do theirs. That’s why our representative must publicly voice their support for holding Trump accountable through a formal impeachment inquiry now.
Doing nothing will only embolden Trump to continue breaking the law and will set a dangerous precedent for our democracy. That’s not the America I know.
Sari Sheridan
Herndon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.