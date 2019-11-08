Dear Editor,
I have been what one considers an environmentalist ever since I was a child. Whether it was planting trees with my grandfather, giving money to various organizations like the Nature Conservancy to conserve land and of course recycling, I feel like I have tried to - as the saying goes - think globally, but act locally.
So it may be a surprise that I am not a fan of the "Green New Deal" for Virginia. It's not the intent of the "deal" that concerns me. Rather it's that I don't think it takes into consideration how it would be paid for or the fact that the Commonwealth is already on a path toward the use of more sustainable, renewable energy resources to meet its ever-growing demand.
In “Virginia’s Green New Deal, Unveiled,” Oct. 18, the article suggests ideas that - while laudable - don't account for the astronomical costs they would impose on Virginia families and businesses. Nor does it take into account that we are already moving toward lower emissions through the use of more natural gas, which is a much cleaner and affordable option over coal and other sources of energy. This is on top of the various projects in Virginia - such as an offshore wind farm and solar parks - that will surely provide the energy resources our economy needs to continue growing.
Dan Drummond
Fairfax
