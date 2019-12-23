Dear Editor,
I read with interest the article on the big solar deal for Fairfax Schools (“Fairfax County awards solar contracts for 113 County and school facilities”). As a nonpartisan climate activist, the take away from this amazing and positive news is simple: that facing up to climate change can be a win-win-win-win. We can make money from new technologies. We can build jobs. We can sharply cut carbon emissions. We can make sure our grandchildren have a future.
We don’t need to tell people they have to lose their jobs and freeze to death in the dark. We must let ourselves be afraid of climate change, because it is dangerous. But we must stop being afraid of fighting it. The marketplace for renewable energy and carbon pricing has the potential to bring us a future of greater opportunity as well as safety.
Chris Wiegard
Chester, Virginia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.