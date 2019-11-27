Dear Editor,
The Virginia Board on Geographic Names has been notified by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names (USBGN) that they have received a proposal to name a tributary to Rabbit Branch, "Shanes Creek." The stream is 1.3miles in length and heads at 38°48’55”N, 77°18’16”W, flows SE through the Kings Park West neighborhood and into Rabbit Branch at Lake Royal in Fairfax County, Virginia.
The Virginia Board on Geographic Names is looking for input from the residents of Fairfax County on naming this tributary "Shanes Creek." Comments regarding this decision can be sent by January 1, 2020 to cassandra.farrell@lva.virginia.gov.
Cassandra Farrell
Virginia Board on Geographic Names
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.