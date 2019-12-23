Dear Editor,
I am writing from England in an effort to trace relatives of Paul Bernhards, a Latvian immigrant who has connections with Fairfax County.
He worked for the International Refugee Association in Germany in the 1940s and came to America with his family in 1950.
His daughter Liliana was married to Maris Gultnieks and lived at DeQuincey Drive, in Fairfax, until her death in 1991. His wife Osvaldina lived in Fairfax until she died. Paul is also dead. I have been unable to find any information on the second daughter, Dagmara.
A woman I know has letters and photographs which she would like to send to Paul’s descendants. Her father, Leonard Mayne, worked with Paul.
If anyone has any information please contact me at cowley115@btinternet.com
Joe Cowley
United Kingdom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.