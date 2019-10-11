Chief Roessler,
Respectfully and as a strong supporter of law enforcement officers and their families, I write to inquire if, and - if so, why - you determined to suspend an officer for upholding his sworn duty to enforce the law.
Your department’s policy of prohibiting officers from fulfilling their obligation to protect and serve citizens of your city by detaining a person sought under a federal arrest warrant turns sound policing policy on its head and is a failure. It is also an insult to your sworn and unsworn personnel.
If you are the person responsible for the officer’s suspension as announced October 1, were I you, I’d look for a job outside of law enforcement. You’re clearly too smart and progressive for law enforcement, and law enforcement needs less people like you.
Michael A. O’Quinn
Orlando, Fla.
(0) comments
