Dear Editor,
One in 3 seniors dies from Alzheimer's Disease. It is the only leading cause of death in the United States that cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed down. It is imperative that we have elected officials who are working to make Alzheimer's a national priority.
As an Alzheimer's Association Advocacy Ambassador I am fortunate to be able to work with Senator Mark Warner to discuss the staggering impact of Alzheimer's Disease in Virginia and the Nation. I am grateful for his willingness to listen and work with us toward solutions for helping families with a diagnosis of dementia. We are proud Virginia is represented by a champion in Congress to the 150,000 Virginians living with Alzheimer's.
My young family was impacted by Alzheimer's when my 53-year-old husband was diagnosed with the disease. Although he died 17 years ago, I remain passionate about advocating to find a cure for this dreadful disease. I believe research at the NIH is an important necessity towards a cure so we can live in a world without Alzheimer's.
Please join the Alzheimer's Association and me in thanking Senator Mark Warner for his continued support in the fight to end Alzheimer's.
Sarah Jewell Harris
Fairfax
