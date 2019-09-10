Dear Editor,
If we look around we may realize how precious, beautiful and unique each individual life is.
The lives of parents change when they know that they are having a baby; first heartbeat, first movement, then birth, and every subsequent milestone is precious.
God has created this world and all the creatures in it to be beautiful in their own way, but it takes a lot of effort and hard work to raise a human baby. We all are humans and we should all uphold humanity.
Think about how much pain we have when we get an injury on any part of our body. We as humans are all parts of one collective body. To me, it is so hard to understand people who are causing destruction in the world, and killing so many innocent people.
Those perpetrators of the barbaric attacks on the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 do not belong to any religion, and in my opinion they are not even human.
We should try to spread peace and try to be beneficial for mankind. Weapons of mass destruction should all be destroyed. The world is rapidly marching towards the onset of Third World War. Each and every person should try to save the world, and try to serve humanity.
Life is short and everyone should live it to the fullest.
The Holy Quran takes violence and the sanctity of all human life very seriously. It states, “Whosoever killed a person...it shall be as if he killed all mankind and whoso saved a life, it shall be as if he had saved the life of all mankind” (5:33).
The Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) told Muslims to greet everyone by saying, “Assalamu alaikum” which means “peace be on you.”
I belong to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and our motto is “Love for all, hatred for none.”
May God enable us to spread love and peace in the world and make us all good humans. May God make us saviors of mankind, and real peace makers (Amen).
Eram Khan
Woodbridge
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.