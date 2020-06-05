FAIRFAX, VA – Operation Paws for Homes (OPH) is celebrating its 10 th year of rescuing pets from over-crowded shelters throughout the southeast U.S. and is breaking many records for rescuing dogs and cats.
Friday, May 29, 2020, OPH broke a transport record by bringing 100 dogs and cats up to foster homes in a single day. On average, OPH brings approximately 35 dogs and cats on any given transport. Dogs and cats from Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Central Virginia were all transported to foster homes spanning from Richmond, VA, to Hershey PA, where they were met by their new foster families.
Jen Hodge, OPH foster and shelter coordinator, notes “It is so much fun to match dogs and cats with foster families and hear the stories of their new furry house guests. Our foster families know they are providing a new lease on life that otherwise might not happen for these pets.” She adds, “Even the dogs and cats seem to sense that a new life of companionship and love is just around the corner for them. It is so rewarding!”
As a result of COVID-19, OPH has seen a sharp spike in the number of foster applications. More than 120 foster families have been screened since March 1 which is a 568% increase over the same period last year.
Director of Operations, Laurie Landers, says, “Individuals are coming to us saying that they’ve heard about the impact of COVID on rural shelters and decided that this is the perfect time to do what they can to help since they are home.” Landers added, “Without the hard work of volunteers, we would not be able to accommodate this increased demand from our shelters. We are incredibly grateful for this support from the community.”
About Operation Paws for Homes
Operation Paws for Homes (OPH) is a volunteer-powered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Northern Virginia and devoted to the rescue, rehabilitation and placement of pets. Dogs are rescued from overcrowded shelters in the southeastern U.S. OPH then provides adoption services to families located in Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland, Southern Pennsylvania and neighboring states. OPH believes in responsible adoptions and strives to work with each adopter to find a good match for their home and lifestyle.
If you are interested in learning more or getting involved with OPH, you can visit www.ophrescue.org.
