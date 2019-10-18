One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, Ashburn, joined Lennox’s Nationwide “Feel the Love” social responsibility campaign for the 2nd year in a row to assist a family in need.
Installers from One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning volunteered their time to help the community as part of this program. It was made extra special when the One Hour team changed the system from the R-22 refrigerant that is being phased out by December 31st to a brand new Lennox system. Without the dedication and commitment of this team, the recipient family may have faced additional hardships in the upcoming months.
The Reston family was selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial challenges, current job situation, and their own commitment to community service. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning worked with Cornerstones VA to nominate and select this family and give them a much needed boost in the form of receiving a free, new Lennox heating and cooling system just in time for the new season.
