Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Major Crimes Bureau are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that occurred last night in a Lorton community.
Officers responded to the 9800 block of Hagel Circle around 9:22 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found Leonard Brown, 37, of Alexandria, lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Officers rendered aid until rescue personnel arrived. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was also shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Brown’s death. This is an active investigation and detectives continue to conduct interviews, process evidence, and canvass the area for witnesses.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call our Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Victim specialists from the Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 8th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
