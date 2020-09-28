Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County at 6:16 a.m. Sept. 28.
A tractor-trailer ran off the road at the entrance ramp from northbound Route 286/Fairfax County Parkway to Interstate 66 west. The tractor-trailer struck the guardrail and overturned down an embankment.
There is one confirmed fatality. The Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Team is on scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.