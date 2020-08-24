Fairfax County, the Lorton Community Action Center (LCAC) and the community celebrated construction of the new Lorton Community Center and Lorton Library with a groundbreaking ceremony Aug. 22.
Located at 9520 Richmond Highway, the project includes a complete renovation of the existing 10,000-square-foot library with 6,000 square feet of new additional library space. It will also include a new 30,000-square-foot single-story community center building. The facility will include space for the LCAC and will also serve as the new home for the Lorton Senior Center.
The project includes upgrades to the existing park, playground and fitness equipment and walking trails. Construction began in July 2020 with completion anticipated in spring 2022.
“This incredible, modern, 21st century community asset combines a community center, renovated library, senior and teen centers and the Lorton Community Action Center right in the heart of the community that needs it most,” said Mount Vernon District Supervisor Dan Storck. “Many will be able to walk to the Lorton Community Center for a game of hoops, quiet computer or reading time, career and education guidance, food assistance or just a safe place to spend time with friends. With a broad spectrum of offerings for all ages and abilities, this center is a showcase of the county’s commitment to equity for all.”
The new Lorton Community Center and Lorton Library will provide a broad array of new services to meet the growing needs of the surrounding community. The design incorporates the existing open park area with new and expanded outdoor facilities that provide an interrelationship between the building and outdoor amenities. Project highlights include a new gymnasium/fitness room and multipurpose rooms; expanded library reading and study areas; a teen room with a game center and children’s area; and conference rooms.
The building is also designed with sustainability features including a bio-retention rain garden enhancement and underground stormwater facility; infrastructure for solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations; energy efficient systems and materials that promote indoor air quality; and will include native plants and a bird-friendly design.
In November 2016, Fairfax County voters approved the Human Services and Community Development Bond Referendum, which provided funding for the construction of two new community centers - including the new Lorton Community Center. In fall 2019, funding for the complete renovation and expansion of the existing Lorton Library was approved.
