NOVA Roller Derby will soon be hosting the sixth “bout” of the 2019 home team season with The Vineyard Vixens facing off against The Metro Misfits.
Both teams include skaters from all over Northern Virginia including Fairfax, Loudoun, Alexandria, Prince William, and Fauquier counties.
The bout takes place this Saturday, Sept. 28th, at the Michael & Sons SportsPlex, 21610 Atlantic Blvd, in Sterling. Doors open at 3:30pm, and the first whistle is at 4:30pm. The bout is family-friendly and includes a halftime show. Spectators should bring their own chairs.
NOVA Roller Derby partners with a local charity for each bout, and this month they partnered with “Bailing Out Benji.” This charity is dedicated to educating the public and providing them with the most current and accurate data regarding the puppy mill industry.
NOVA Roller Derby is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit flat track roller derby league based in Northern Virginia. NOVA Roller Derby (NRD) is a competitive sports organization whose motto is “Skate hard. Give back.” NRD strives to improve individual athleticism, self-discipline, and character while promoting team unity. The program provides structured training, instruction, and competition which prepares members to represent NRD at a national level. NRD is also dedicated to providing community outreach through events, activities, and charity sponsorship. NOVA Roller Derby has three home teams and one travel team which competes throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
