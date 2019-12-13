This is it, roller derby fans, the Battle for the Golden Skate ends here.
A sure-to-be-epic bout between the Metro Misfits and the Beltway Betties will keep you on the edge of your seats this weekend. Bring friends and family to the exciting conclusion of NOVA Roller Derby's eighth Home Team Season.
This bout takes place on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Michael & Sons SportsPlex in Sterling.
Doors open at 3:30 pm, and the first whistle is at 4:30pm. The bout is family-friendly and includes a halftime show. Bring your own chairs for the best seating options. Refreshments may be purchased inside the venue.
NOVA Roller Derby partners with a local charity for each bout, and this month they partnered with A Forever-Home Rescue Foundation.
A Forever-Home Rescue Foundation is a non-profit dog rescue group based in Chantilly which strives to make quality dogs available for adoption and do their best to match prospective adopters with the right pets.
To get tickets, follow NOVA Roller Derby on Facebook and follow the link on their Championship event.
NOVA Roller Derby is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit flat track roller derby league based in Northern Virginia. NOVA Roller Derby (NRD) is a competitive sports organization whose motto is “Skate hard. Give back.” NRD strives to improve individual athleticism, self-discipline, and character while promoting team unity. The program provides structured training, instruction, and competition which prepare members to represent NRD at a national level. NRD is also dedicated to providing community outreach through events, activities, and charity sponsorship. NOVA Roller Derby has three home teams and one travel team which competes throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
