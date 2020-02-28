NOVA Roller Derby is hosting the first two bouts of the 2020 season in March.
All NOVA Roller Derby teams include skaters from all over Northern Virginia including Fairfax, Loudoun, Alexandria, Prince William, and Fauquier counties.
The first bout is a double-header for the travel teams, with Maryland’s 301 Derby Dames playing against The Solar Sirens, followed by Fredericksburg Roller Derby skating against The SuperNOVAs. The double-header is on Sunday, March 1st, doors open at 2:30pm with the first whistle at 3:30pm.
The second bout starts the home team season with The Beltway Betties facing off against The Vineyard Vixens. The home team season opener is Saturday, March 14th, doors open at 3:30pm and whistle blows at 4:30pm.
Both bouts are at the Michael & Sons SportsPlex in Sterling. The bouts are family-friendly and include halftime activities. Spectators should bring their own chairs.
NOVA Roller Derby is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit flat track roller derby league based in Northern Virginia. NOVA Roller Derby (NRD) is a competitive sports organization whose motto is “Skate hard. Give back.” NRD strives to improve individual athleticism, self-discipline, and character while promoting team unity. The program provides structured training, instruction, and competition, which helps to prepare members to represent NRD at a national level. NRD is also dedicated to providing community outreach through events, activities, and charity sponsorship. NOVA Roller Derby has three home teams and two travel teams that compete throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
