NOVA is preparing to return to campus when classes begin August 24. The college remains committed to the health and safety of students and employees. While much remains uncertain about the future impacts of COVID-19, NOVA has outlined safety considerations for limited on-site instruction, services and operations during the fall semester. This plan is grounded in a commitment to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines for COVID-19 safety.
The College is prepared to follow Virginia’s guidance on both easing and reinstating public health restrictions as the situation changes. The full plan can be found here.
For more hands-on classes that require a physical presence at NOVA, the College is using an individualized approach to identifying and implementing safety controls in a deliberate and sensible manner. Safety planning surveys were used to gather detail of what instruction or service will occur in each classroom or area and any unique dynamics or considerations involved. CDC and VDH guidance for physical distancing, the College evaluated each space, measured distance between seats, reviewed instructional areas and prepared plans and configurations to maximize a six-foot distance, to the extent possible
Prior to returning to campus, all students, faculty and staff at NOVA are required to complete an online COVID-19 training module that includes safety and anti-stigma information, available through either the employee portal or through Canvas, the student learning platform. All NOVA students, faculty and staff returning to campus are asked to check their symptoms daily using the ‘GoCanvas application’ (GoCanvas Download and Use Instructions) where they can go to perform self-health screenings. This app is customized for NOVA’s health screening conditions and uses the approved health-related questions established by the Virginia Department of Health.
For Students: The majority of student services will continue to be delivered remotely with the expansion of call center support, virtual advising and virtual student support programming. Limited services such as computer labs, libraries, bookstores, the business office and parking will be open to limited numbers of students to provide necessary services while maintaining appropriate physical distancing. More student information can be found here. For student-specific inquiries, contact Student Services at studentservices@nvcc.edu or contact the Call Center at 703-323- 3000.
For Employees: NOVA continues to offer telework options for employees who are able to perform the essential functions of their jobs remotely, particularly for employees who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
For Instructors: Instructors are encouraged to include a link in their syllabi to the COVID-19 Return to NOVA Training on Canvas. For COVID-19 general questions, contact the Office of Emergency Management and Safety at OEM@nvcc.edu.
For Events: NOVA’s fall 2020 plans include an initial ban on campus events/meetings by any internal/external group. NOVA’s athletic events are cancelled for the fall 2020-2021 season.
For Meetings: Gathering in groups increases the risk of viral transmission. As NOVA resumes on-campus work, all are asked to continue to use remote meeting technology tools whenever possible. If it is necessary to conduct a meeting in person, the number of attendees should be limited so that those present can sit a minimum of six feet apart with all participants wearing face coverings.
For Visitors: Use of NOVA’s facilities by visitors is limited to approved contractors.
The Virginia Community Colleges System (VCCS) is open for business and is ready to help individuals meet their educational needs as safely as possible. For further information on VCCS and Chancellor Glenn Dubois’ message on fall, please click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.