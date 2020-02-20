The race is over. After nearly a year of domestic and international competitions, the teams that will represent USA Fencing at the World Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah have been selected.
Michaela Joyce, 15, of Sterling is one of the hardworking athletes that has earned a spot on both the Junior (Under 20) and Cadet (Under 17) USA Women’s Epee teams, and will compete with the best athletes from all over the world on April 3rd to April 11th.
She will be joined by two Fairfax County fencers in what may become an unprecedented World Championships where a younger American generation upsets fencing powerhouses like Russia, Italy, France, Estonia and others.
The "Northern Virginia Triple Threat" of Michaela, Hadley Husisian (16, Fairfax) and Faith Park (15, Annandale) has already one Gold medal from the 2020 Grenoble World Cup under their belt.
Michaela trains at Cardinal Fencing Academy in Sterling and has been competing in Epee, one of the original Olympic events for four years. She attends Madeira High School and is a recipient a National Fencing Foundation Scholarship in 2020. She is a current Olympic hopeful and is preparing to try for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics. She also mentors younger kids both on and off the fencing strip.
