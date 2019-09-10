While Hurricane Dorian left Northern Virginia untouched, the region might not be as lucky in the future, as climate change exacerbates the intensity of hurricanes and other extreme weather events.
A new coastal storm risk management study aims to help Northern Virginia leaders better understand and prepare for flooding challenges that their communities might face.
In an effort to share information and gather input from the public, study leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments will host an open house on Sept. 11 at the Martha Washington Library in Alexandria.
The open house will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with an optional presentation on the study at 7:30 p.m.
“After this summer’s historic flash floods affected communities throughout our region, flood risk is fresh on our minds, COG environmental programs director Steve Walz said. “This study will help inform efforts by our area governments as we work to build a more resilient region.”
Like other jurisdictions in the area, Fairfax County declared a local emergency this summer after a month’s worth of rain pummeled the region on July 8, causing floods that resulted in millions of dollars in property and infrastructure damages.
Kirby Road and Swinks Mill Road in McLean, the part of the county hit hardest by the storm, remained closed into August due to the need for long-term repairs by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The $3.5 million Northern Virginia Coastal Storm Risk Management Study stems from a two-year comprehensive study of flood risks faced by the entire North Atlantic Coast that Congress commissioned in 2013 after Hurricane Sandy devastated the eastern seaboard, directly killing 72 people in the U.S. and producing an estimated $71 billion in damages.
The Army’s Corps of Engineers, a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Defense that is responsible for providing public and military engineering services, completed the North Atlantic Coast Comprehensive Study in January 2015, identifying the Washington, D.C., metropolitan region as one of nine high-risk areas that needed further analysis.
The Corps of Engineers Baltimore District signed a cost-sharing agreement with COG on July 17, 2017 and received authorization to evaluate more than 57 square miles in the D.C. area, though the team ultimately opted to focus on Northern Virginia “due to non-federal sponsor funding and interest,” according to the federal agency.
The study area includes Fairfax County, Arlington County, the City of Alexandria, northern Prince William County, and Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington.
The study’s mission is specifically to reduce coastal flood risk, as opposed to flooding caused by heavy rainfall or high tides, while taking possible future climate and sea level changes into account.
While flooding is a “persistent concern” throughout Northern Virginia, areas along the Potomac River and Fairfax County’s Cameron Run and Four Mile Run, which feed into the Potomac, are particularly problematic, according to COE Baltimore.
The region also has a lot of vulnerable but critical infrastructure located in flood zones, including the Capital Beltway and other roads, highways, and bridges, Metrorail and other train stations, water supply, stormwater management, and wastewater treatment systems, National Airport, and national security infrastructure.
“The region is only as protected as the weakest link in its shared infrastructure system,” COE Baltimore says on its webpage for the project. “This study will help address those critical issues and will aid in the long-term resilience and sustainability of the region.”
In addition to identifying existing challenges and determining future conditions, the study team will provide recommendations to the Council of Governments for implementing system-wide and site-specific measures that could reduce coastal flooding and resulting damages.
Possible solutions range from barriers and levees to storm surge barriers at inlet entrances, tidal gates, and policy strategies.
“We want to provide our Northern Virginia partners with the most suitable and effective recommendations to improve coastal storm resiliency, and reduce life safety risks, economic damages, and other disruptions from flooding,” Col. John Litz, the COE Baltimore District commander, said.
