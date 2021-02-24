A Nokesville, VIrigina, native is serving aboard USS Iwo Jima, an amphibious assault ship conducting training in Norfolk, Virginia.
Ensign Hudson Sullivan is a 2014 Bishop Ireton High School graduate and a 2019 Naval Academy graduate. Today, Sullivan serves as a meteorology and oceanography officer.
"I am basically a Navy weatherman," said Sullivan. "We provide forecasts and other products to help keep the fleet safe."
Sullivan joined the Navy six years ago to be apart of something bigger than himself.
"My grandparents served and I had a lot of role models that helped point me in that direction," said Sullivan. "Playing football for a top academic D1 program also helped."
According to Sullivan, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Nokesville.
"Growing up as the 5th of six children on 10 acres of land, my parents engrained my siblings and I with a great moral compass and strong work ethic," said Sullivan.
wo Jima is the seventh Wasp-class amphibious assault ship and the second ship in the U.S. Navy to bear that name. The ship was named for the Battle of Iwo Jima of World War II.
According to Navy officials, Wasp-class amphibious assault ships are the US Navy’s large-deck multipurpose amphibious assault ships. The WASP-class is the first specifically designed to employ air-cushion landing craft and to carry a squadron of Harrier II (AV-8B) STOVL (short take-off vertical landing) jets.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Though there are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers, Sullivan is most proud of attending the Naval Academy, playing football there, beating Noter Dame his sophomore year and getting the Meteorology and Oceanography Officer qualification.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Sullivan, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
"Serving in the Navy means protecting this country and honoring those who have gone before me," added Sullivan. "It makes me grateful for the freedoms I grew up with."
