The past few weeks have been rough on local businesses, several establishments have been shutdown due to the Coronavirus. This includes Schools and fitness centers, but for one man in the DMV, there’s no excuse for not exercising. Enter Mr. Bill Wilkinson, a man with an alternative plan to stay in shape. A few weeks ago, Wilkinson started making workout videos for his YouTube channel called, ‘Wilky’s Workouts’. Wilkinson works as a Health Specialist at Sidney Lanier Middle School and Baseball coach for Fairfax High School.
According to Wilkinson, this venture was something that had been suggested to him for years. “One of my Co-workers at Sidney Lanier Middle School (Ramine Dash) had encouraged me for several years to make workout videos.” This suggestion came about because of Wilkinson’s after school workout programs that Dash supported.
Another big supporter for this idea was Fairfax’s Baseball Head Coach Rick Freeman. Wilkinson would design the work outs in the weight room and practices for the players. Thus, when the season was suspended, Freeman pushed Wilkinson to create workout videos for the players. “This planted the seed to begin to make videos,” Wilkinson said. The name ‘Wilky Workouts’ was used for the YouTube channel because Freeman always dubbed the team workouts with that name.
Wilkinson chose YouTube because of its accessibility to players and students alike, “I knew all of our players and our other students would be looking for a workout,” he explained. However, Wilkinson isn’t doing this alone. When Wilkinson made his first video, Freeman the link to Nancy Melnick, “Our Director of Student Activities at Fairfax HS,” Wilkinson explained. Melnick would later ask if the video could be shared with other Fairfax Students. Another key element in this that Wilkinson’s students at Fairfax also went through Lanier. This already established a connection between Wilkinson and most of the kids.
The workouts are derived from the HIIT model or High Intensity Interval Training, aka functional fitness which lasts 15-30 seconds per rep. According to Wilkinson, these workouts include the following elements, “Quickness, agility, core, explosiveness, resistance, balance, and muscular endurance.” These workouts are also flexible, depending on the individual. Wilkinson would say that, “A person may choose to shorten their workout from 30 to 20 seconds, if needed.”
Wilkinson developed these workouts the past 15 years at Lanier MS, where he taught classes for 22 years. These workouts became known as ‘Lanier Bootcamp’ which was an afterschool activity and usually last for about 20mins. The videos on the other hand take about 30mins for Wilkinson to shoot, and his entire family pitches in. “My wife and two of my sons take turns with filming duties,” Wilkinson said, adding that it, “Takes 30 minutes to film a video.” When one of his sons moved out, Wilkinson converted the room into a weight room, he also uses his backyard as a setting for a video.
Since Wilkinson’s first upload, his channel has 5 videos with 13,058 views and 349 subscribers overall. The first video was posted on March 20th , 2020. Once the Pandemic has subsided, Wilkinson still intends to create workout videos. “I want to make sure that they (the workouts) are quality videos that people enjoy and to help them reach their fitness goals,” Wilkinson explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.