The musical “Ordinary Days,” with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, played Off-Broadway in 2009 and became something of an international darling, playing places such as London, Australia, Paris, Barcelona, Israel and more in the decade that followed.
Set in New York City, the heartfelt, funny musical follows four characters, Claire, Jason, Warren and Deb, exploring how their ordinary lives connect in the most amazing ways. The musical asks, “Is it possible that the smallest acts can have the most profound effects on your life?”
For instance, when uptight graduate student Deb loses the notes to her graduate thesis somewhere on the streets of New York City, she strikes up an unexpected friendship with Warren, the optimistic but struggling artist who finds and returns her notes.
The story also follows Jason and Claire, a couple struggling to understand each other, to learn how to share an apartment and to move forward with their lives together.
NextStop Theatre is staging a production of “Ordinary Days” from Feb. 20 through March 15 under the direction of Jay D. Brock, chair of the department of music performance for The Catholic University of America.
The director was interested in the show because it was different than what he normally works on, and he was attracted to the simplicity of the musical because it let him dig into the work with the actors.
“I do a lot of big productions, and tend to be hired for that kind of thing, but my background is in classical theater so this musical is really structurally unlike other musicals; even though it’s through song, it’s like a play because there are no production numbers and no dancing,” Brock explained. “It’s rooted in realism and you have these characters living out ordinary lives, but it’s put through song.”
Although Brock was familiar with the songs from the show, he had never seen a production before, and he liked the idea that it was just four actors and a piano.
The show stars the quartet of Bobby Libby, Sarah Anne Sillers, Carl Williams and Anna Phillips-Brown.
“Anna was a former student of mine and I was very pleased to have a student come in and win the part,” Brock said. “Bobby Libby and I last worked together in ‘Assassins’ at NextStop; Carl and Sarah I have known through circles around town, but I had never worked with previously.”
He noted the show is not a plot-driven piece and the two sets of characters don’t have much crossover, and without giving away anything, the couple is at a point in their lives when things are starting to move along in a serious manner, while the other relationship is about two people who think of themselves as complete opposite but find real commonality.
“It’s very clear that there’s not a romantic matching in that one — the male character is gay — but they start out at odds with who they think each other are and they find that common ground through ordinary things,” Brock said. “It’s the story of two relationships and watching them develop to the point where they find common ground.”
This is Brock’s third time directing at NextStop and he feels the theatre’s audience will enjoy the rediscovery of the ordinary in the story.
“When I was talking to the design team early on, I was on the beach, and one day I was walking and saw this apple sitting on the beach,” he said. “It was really striking and there was a question of how did this get here? Who put this here? The beach itself was ordinary, and the apple is ordinary, but you put these two together and the context is not clear and suddenly there becomes a real beauty in this coloring on this other thing.”
In his mind, that’s what the musical is about — blending two ordinary things in a context that’s unexpected and out comes something very beautiful.
