Newman Road will be closed (weather permitting) at the intersection of Main Street/Clifton Road (Route 645) from 8 a.m. July 20 to 5 p.m. July 23 to replace a stormwater pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Through traffic and those needing to reach properties on Newman Road between the intersection and Fairfax Station Road will be detoured via Main Street/Clifton Road, Popes Head Road, Colchester Road and Fairfax Station Road back to Newman Road.
