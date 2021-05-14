In a Thursday night community input session with newly appointed police chief Kevin Davis, several community members expressed concerns over his past use of improper force, and what that might mean for the promised police reform in the county.
Chief Davis began the job on May 3. Fairfax County leaders expressed that he would be the right candidate to bring needed reform to policing. Prior to his current appointment, he worked in the private security sector and as Baltimore police chief. But before that, he was a young cop working in Prince George’s county. There, he was twice sued for improper use of force. Both times, the juries found against him and awarded the plaintiffs tens of thousands of dollars.
The first occurred in 1994, when Davis stopped then-White House intern and Temple Hills resident Mark Spann. According to court records, Davis “violently took [Spann] to the ground and arrested him”. Spann, who is Black, stated at the time, “I think it’s out-and-out racism. The first question he asked upon when we [were] stopped was not, ‘What have you done? Where are you coming from?’ It was, ‘How did you get that car?’” Spann sued for improper use of force and was awarded $12,500.
The second incident occurred in 1999, when Davis was a part of a group of Prince George’s County officers who picked up 19-year-old Brian Romjue without an arrest warrant. Romjue testified that the group of officers threatened him and that Davis slammed his head against a window two or three times. A jury awarded Romjue $90,000 in 2002.
In the words of one community member who spoke at the input session, Jeremy Monat, “How can Davis be a strong and effective advocate for protecting at risk communities from police misconduct, when he committed such misconduct himself?”
These concerns did not arise from nowhere. The Fairfax County NAACP expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability of the hiring processes, as it did not include public participation in the selection process.
“Unlike the 2013 hiring process for the former police chief, Fairfax County residents were excluded from the candidate evaluation and interview sessions,” Fairfax NAACP president Karen T. Campblin said in a statement. “The trust and safety of the Fairfax community should have been the top concern. We do not believe the Board conducted as transparent a process as the public deserves.”
In their statement, the Fairfax County NAACP reiterated their goals for “community-centered police reform”, and at the top of the list were the need to protect the public from racial profiling, and “adopt model practices on excessive Use of Force policy and body worn-camera standard operating procedures that maximize the safety of both citizens and officers”, and a desire to “expand policing data transparency to promote accountability”.
Said Davis at the session, “I’ve become one of the most progressive reform leaders in our country and I’m proud of that journey,” he said. “Was it always a perfect journey? No. But I’ve learned from everything I’ve done throughout my career.”
While the NAACP and other community organizations call for his resignation, Davis plans to begin a 100-day plan to undertake Fairfax County police reforms.
“Our plan will focus on some key areas that the community demands we improve upon,” he said. “Use of force, particularly time, distance, de-escalation, and tactical repositioning of police officers in critical situations. We’ll address and train our police officers about implicit bias.”
