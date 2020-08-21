A new Giant Food is opening its doors at 6 a.m. on Friday, August 21. The new store is expected to create 180 new jobs for the Fairfax area.
The store will feature a Starbucks, PNC bank, beer and wine shop and floral shop. Customers can expect to find organic and natural food selections, as well as global food selections.
“We had stores around it but not centrally in that location,” Director of Strategic Planning and Execution of Giant Food Gary Budd said. “It was a good opportunity with the new residential development going on. We took the opportunity to create a new store here.”
Customers can shop inside of the store, or they can order groceries for pickup or delivery through the Giant Food app or on the website.
About 180 jobs are expected to be created throughout multiple departments. According to Budd, job openings will primarily be for cashiers and there will be about 40-50 in departments like service deli. He said that cashiers and the service deli department are the largest sections.
Budd said there will be openings for “10 to 50 staffers in the individual departments as well as over night grocery crew, Starbucks as well as that.”
The store is also implementing precautionary procedures to protect workers and customers from the spread of COVID-19.
“We obviously have put a lot of components in place,” Budd said. “We have enormous amounts of signage throughout the store, we’ll provide hand sanitizer at the doors for customers to wipe their carts down. There will be plexiglass between the cashier and customer. We have signage throughout the store that speaks to the six foot distancing.”
Budd also stated that they will have someone at the front to keep count of how many customers are in the store at all times. This is so that the total customer count is in line with that required limit.
The staff will be required to wear masks. According to Budd, “We do self checks on them on a daily basis.”
“We pride ourselves in our attention to our customers,” Budd said. “Our staff in the store is hand selected, from the store manager on down, with the intent to bring the best customer service into the Fairfax store.”
Shoppers can find the new store at 9400 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax Circle, Fairfax, VA 22031.
