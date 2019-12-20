Jan. 1 will mark the dawn of a new decade…and new terms of office for the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, constitutional officers and Soil and Water Conservation District directors.
An inauguration ceremony was held at the Government Center on Dec. 16 for these local officials, who will guide the county for the next four years. Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate administered the oath of office to Board of Supervisors Chairman-Elect Jeffrey C. McKay and 14 other elected officials.
The supervisors who will begin their terms of office on Jan. 1, 2020, are:
• Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman, At Large
• Walter L. Alcorn , Hunter Mill District
• John W. Foust, Dranesville District
• Penelope A. Gross, Mason District
• Pat Herrity, Springfield District
• Rodney L. Lusk, Lee District
• Dalia A. Palchik, Providence District
• Kathy L. Smith, Sully District
• Daniel G. Storck, Mount Vernon District
• James R. Walkinshaw , Braddock District
