Announcing the opening of a new branch of District Floor Depot, Washington DC’s top hardwood flooring company.
District Floor Depot launched its third location with open doors to the public. District Floor Depot is Washington DC’s top hardwood flooring company with over 100 5-star reviews across Google, Facebook, Yelp and Houzz. Their first location opened in April of 2017 and is found at 1600 Rhode Island Avenue NE. They are excited for this new addition to the District Floor Depot family and to continue their excellent service at the coming location.
“We offer top quality flooring including everything from hardwood to bamboo and reclaimed to vinyl. We are committed to providing our customers with the best flooring options at the best prices, without compromising quality or customer service. said Mani Pahlevanpour, Managing Partner.
District Floor Depot offers itemized consultation. They would be happy to personally visit your home or business and bring any samples you might be interested in. “I would like to give a special thanks to Town of Herndon and all the businesses and residents who already visited our showroom,” said Yusuf Mehmetoglu, Managing Partner.
District Floor Depot is excited to announce their newest location, which can be found at 1051 Elden Street Herndon, VA 20170. The team at District Floor Depot welcomed the public to their October 12th grand opening with limited time in-store specials and 33% off install prices during the month of November.
If you are looking to reach out to the newest addition to the District Floor Depot family, you can send them an email at store003@districtfloordepot.com or call (703)-436-1050 to speak with their specialized team of industry professionals. Don’t miss out on Grand Opening Savings- head over to 1051 Elden Street Herndon to save on your next flooring project.
