With a score that includes such theater classics as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly,” the Broadway classic “My Fair Lady” has been wowing audiences since first appearing on the Great White Way in 1956.
Just in time for the holiday season, the Kennedy Center will present the recent Lincoln Center Theater production of Lerner and Lowe’s timeless musical, directed by Bartlett Sher, Dec. 17 through Jan. 19.
Adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture “Pygmalion,” with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, the musical tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young, cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.”
Laird Mackintosh, who has played the title character in “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway, takes on the role of the smug Professor Henry Higgins.
“This is a show about learning and it’s about this extraordinary individual who has a remarkable capacity for learning and the story is really Eliza’s journey in the show,” Mackintosh said. “Interestingly enough, Henry Higgins unlocks the door for her in a very off-hand way, and it becomes much bigger than any of the characters could have envisioned.”
It was about a year ago when Mackintosh saw the Lincoln Center production and when it ended, he called his agent to see if he could get into the show.
“Nothing came up for the Broadway production, but it turns out I got something even better, which is to play Henry Higgins on the tour,” he said. “It has sentimental meaning to so many people and it’s really a delight to be able to be part of this.”
His history with the production dates back to when he was 12 when he would listen to his parent’s recording of “My Fair Lady” and memorized it in its entirety.
“This is one of those shows that is in everybody’s DNA; we all know these songs so well,” Mackintosh said. “I did a production of the show about 20 years ago in Canada, but I played Freddy Eynsford-Hill, the young romantic lead, and I never thought I would be playing Henry Higgins, but life gives you some wonderful surprises and I am so thankful for this opportunity.”
Mackintosh considers the part to be on the level of Mount Everest for a singing actor, and he’s enjoying putting his stamp on the character.
“Bartlett Sher has such a strong vision for this show that it has not been hard for me to get on-board with his idea for the character,” he said. “This is a role that people respond to with a mix of like and dislike. He said some pretty awful things to people, particularly to Eliza Doolittle, so the way I’m putting my mark on it is by doing everything I can to embrace Shaw’s language and not shy away from all of the things that might make Higgins unappealing, and let him have his arc of discovery that he is wrong about a lot of his ideas.”
The show also stars Shereen Ahmed as Eliza Doolittle, Leslie Alexander as Mrs. Higgins, Adam Grupper as Alfred P. Doolittle, Kevin Pariseau as Colonel Pickering, Wade McCollum as Professor Zoltan Karpathy, Gayton Scott as Mrs. Pearce and Sam Simahk as Freddy Eynsford-Hill.
“This is a ‘My Fair Lady’ that people will remember from their past,” Mackintosh said. “The sets are absolutely beautiful, it has award-winning costumes and it’s a very lush production with no expense spared. And of course, very memorable songs that are so lovely. It is a gorgeous show to be part of and a visual treat.”
