A Mt. Vernon man's charges have been upgraded to murder in connection with the death of Micale Kebede, 31, of the City of Alexandria. Kebede’s body was found on Dec. 18 near a bridge at Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road in Mt. Vernon. Malik Salam, 41, was originally charged on Dec. 22 with unlawful disposal of a body and has now been charged with murder.
On Jan. 9, detectives from the FCPD Major Crimes Bureau obtained the additional warrant for murder. Salam is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Kebede’s body was discovered Dec. 19 near a bridge at Old Mill Road and Gateshead Road by a resident walking their dog. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause and manner of death. An autopsy revealed Kebede suffered trauma to the upper body.
Police say this is an active investigation and detectives are working to process evidence and interview witnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.