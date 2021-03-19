Local soccer team looks for pathway to turn professional
Motorik FC, an up-and-coming soccer team from Fairfax County, recently committed to play in the Eastern Premier Soccer League (EPSL), a highly competitive league with 21 teams from Virginia to New York. Established in 2017 and with over 4,200 Twitter followers, Motorik has steadily gained recognition due to its inclusive nature and commitment to providing local soccer players a platform to take their skills to the next level. As for Motorik, the EPSL represents the next level. In the fall of 2020, the EPSL partnered with the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), a new professional soccer league with a focus on helping smaller, motivated teams turn professional. The opportunity for Motorik to reach NISA through the EPSL was a major impetus for joining. Motorik is currently coached by T.C. Williams head soccer coach Peter Abed and will play its home games this season at West Potomac High School. For more information on the team check out @MotorikFC on Twitter.
