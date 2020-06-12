The Fairfax County Park Authority will begin opening additional amenities to the public on Friday, June 12, 2020, as the region moves into Phase Two of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Forward Virginia Blueprint for reopening. State COVID-19 safety guidelines will now permit these actions to occur. Park staff have already started to implement these changes. However, the Park Authority has 427 parks, and changes will occur over the next few weeks. Openings include:
- Athletic Fields – Athletic fields will open for organized and permitted use based on the governor’s and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to use of athletic fields.
- Basketball Courts – Outdoor courts will open, but users must stay 10 feet apart.
- Volleyball Courts – Outdoor courts will open, but users must stay 10 feet apart.
- Dog Parks – Dog parks will open with users urged to maintain social distancing.
- Marinas – Marinas will open for rentals at lakefront and riverfront parks.
- Mini-golf – Miniature golf courses will open at all locations, except Jefferson District Park (due to construction).
- Restrooms – Permanent outdoor restrooms and portable restrooms will open systemwide. We encourage visitors to bring hand sanitizer since these facilities are often without running water.
- Picnic Shelters – Shelters within parks will open for permitted use with 50% capacity of regular occupancy limits, not to exceed 50 people.
- Playgrounds – Playgrounds will open systemwide including Clemyjontri Park and Chessie’s Big Backyard at Lee District Park. There is no special cleaning; visitors should use at their own risk and must adhere to social distancing guidelines.
RECenters and other Park Authority facilities, such as nature centers, pools and historic sites remain closed currently. We anticipate further openings during Phase Three. All openings are based on CDC guidelines, state mandates and guidance from local health officials. For more details on the Park Authority’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and answers to frequently asked questions, please visit the Park Authority’s Coronavirus Response website.
For more information, contact the Public Information Office at 703-324-8662 or send an email to parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov.
