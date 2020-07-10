One of the cardinal principles of financial planning is monitoring. This means that after you have set goals and have started working toward accomplishing them, you need to monitor your progress.
Whether the goal is retirement, college planning, or something else, you must periodically check in and see where you are. Course corrections are necessary in order to arrive at your destination, just like when a rocket goes to the moon and when driving a car.
A mid-year checkup is an excellent idea, especially in this unusual year. Most of us have experienced significant changes in our spending. And everyone’s situation is unique—some have continued working and expenses have gone down (gasoline, eating out, vacations, entertainment, tolls, dry cleaning, etc.), while others are trying to survive on unemployment assistance.
The first step in a check-up for your budget is to get an accurate total of your spending in every category. If you track your spending day by day, week by week, it is easy to come up with a good report by category. Some people do this by using spreadsheets; others charge everything on a credit card and get their reward points or cash back (but pay off their entire balance at month end); still others use software such as Quicken or Mint. Different strokes for different folks, but it is important to find something that works for you.
If you have a surplus (that is, income has been steady or even increased while expenses have gone down), you can reassess your savings goals for retirement or college.
If you have a deficit (that is, expenses exceed income), then you can attack the problem, category by category. Again, each person is different with different priorities, so you will have to make your own decisions as to which category to reduce spending.
It is also a good idea to do a forecast for the remainder of the year. What will your income look like over the next six months? How do you plan to manage your expenses in each category?
Another important aspect of a check-up is retirement. Again, you have to start with good data. What is the current balance of all of your bank accounts, investment accounts, and retirement accounts? With the way the market has been performing this year, there may be some large changes in these values.
How much are you saving monthly? Are you maxing out retirement plan contributions, either through your employer or with IRAs and Roth IRAs? With the changes in your income and expenses, can you increase savings? By the way, this is the best way for most people to reduce their taxes.
IMPORTANT: The CARES Act extended the deadline for IRA contributions for 2019 until July 15, 2020. So you still have a few days to make a tax-deductible contribution for last year, if you are eligible. Check the IRS website for IRA eligibility, based on income.
When do you plan to retire? What will your spending be during retirement, in each category? What is your expected investment return before and after retirement? Are you being too conservative? Too aggressive? Do you need to do a check-up on your investments as well?
Clearly, these are complicated issues. You may be able to do all of this yourself. Many are. But others need the help of a competent professional. Similar to doing your taxes—do it yourself, or hire a pro.
For college planning, many of the same questions asked about retirement apply. There is one big difference, however, and that is the investment vehicle. A 529 Plan provides tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawals if used for education. And, they’re not just for college anymore! Recent tax legislation has extended the eligibility to private school tuition: elementary through high school. Also, if you use Virginia’s Invest529 Plan, you may get a state income tax deduction. Check their website for details.
The 529 Plan tax-free withdrawals are not limited to tuition—all “qualified education expenses” are eligible. And note, there is a big difference between a “Pre-Paid Tuition Plan” and a 529 Plan. The former is only eligible for tuition. Virginia offers both.
A final area that should get a check-up is estate planning. Not a fun topic, but necessary. Do you have a will? A revocable living trust? A power of attorney? An advance medical directive? If so, are they up to date? Have you double-checked the beneficiaries of your life insurance and retirement plan accounts? If the beneficiary is an ex-spouse, you might want to get that changed!
What is most important to you? Budgeting? Retirement? College? Estate planning? Take this opportunity to devote some time to a mid-year check-up. Remember the famous quote by Lewis Carroll,“If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there!”
