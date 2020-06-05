Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that Microsoft Corp. will invest $64 million to establish a new software development and R&D hub in Reston, which will create 1,500 new jobs. It is anticipated to be ready for employees in summer 2021.
Microsoft Corp. will occupy 400,000 square feet of space at 11955 Freedom Drive in Reston Town Center, with plans to include a new retail space for engaging with customers. It will also keep the 153,000 square feet of office space it occupies at 12012 Sunset Hills Road.
“Virginia, like the rest of the nation, is facing unprecedented job loss due to COVID-19, so this announcement couldn’t come at a better time,” said Governor Northam. “Microsoft Corp. and Virginia share a strong history, and we are proud that this major operation in Fairfax County will add to the company’s significant job count across our Commonwealth.”
In addition to its existing and new operations in Reston, Microsoft Corp. has had a presence in Virginia since 2002, with a corporate office in Richmond, Virginia, as well as a data center in Mecklenburg County.
Governor Northam emphasized that Virginia is a leader in the information technology industry. He called Microsoft’s investment in Reston a “testament to our top-ranked business climate, infrastructure, and world-class workforce.”
“We’ve had a presence in Reston for many years now,” said Terrell Cox, general manager at Microsoft. “And this expansion will allow Microsoft to deliver even more solutions from a region known for its innovation and passion for technology.”
Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Brian Ball, said that the creation of 1,500 new, well-paid jobs is “obviously very welcome news during these economically challenging times.”
Victor Hoskins, President and CEP of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, said that “because of our wealth of technology talent and the tech ecosystem here, this area is a great match for the company’s talent needs as well as its business goals.”
Senator Janet Howell said that Microsoft’s decision to grow in Reston is more proof that our region is a major technology hub.
