Metropolitan School of the Arts (MSA) in Alexandria, is hosting its summer camps, but this year, camps are all virtual, live Zoom sessions, due to COVID restrictions.
Camps are geared toward students interested in music, vocal training or dancing from now through Aug. 21. Mini-camps and CAMP MSA are offered for all age groups in one hour or two hour segments to help students avoid screen fatigue.
Camps range in cost from $40 per week to $350 per week. To sign up for a camp, please go to www.metropolitanarts.org for more information.
“We wanted to find a way to keep our camps going for the summer to help students maintain their skills, but also provide kids an outlet through the summer,” said Melissa Dobbs, founder of Metropolitan School of the Arts. “The COVID social distancing experience has left many families needing an outlet for their children to express, be active and explore, and we think these mini-camps provide that opportunity."
This is the first year that Metropolitan School of the Arts is offering a variety of camps for musicians and vocalists. The MSA camps were designed to provide arts education to students while still at home. Camps are themed, to include: Tropical Paradise, Dora and the Lost City, Toy Story, Frozen II, Color Me Crazy, Space is the Place, Barnyard Palooza, Bugs Life, Mary Poppins, Neverland, Olympic, Aladdin Jr., Hogswarts School of Witchcraft and the Addams Family.
