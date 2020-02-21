Parking at three Orange Line Metro stations in the Fairfax County area is about to become a scarcer resource.
Starting on Mar. 15, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority will close the surface parking lots at the East and West Falls Church stations, and the number of spaces available at the Vienna station will drop by about 10 percent with the closure of the north side lot.
The temporary closures are necessary to accommodate construction equipment and materials for a major platform-rebuilding project that will shut down all four Orange Line stations in Fairfax County for the duration of this summer, WMATA said in a news release on Feb. 14.
While the Orange Line shutdown is still three months away, pre-construction activities to support the project will begin in March, and the stations’ locations and “extreme space limitations” mean crews have to utilize surface parking lots to stage heavy equipment and other materials.
Any vehicles parked in the closed lots after 12:01 a.m. on Mar. 15 may be subject to towing.
“Metro is urging customers who park at these stations to start planning now,” WMATA said.
The Dunn Loring-Merrifield station will be affected by the platform reconstruction project, along with the Vienna and East and West Falls Church stations, but it will not experience any parking changes.
WMATA suggests that customers who park at the Dunn Loring station pay with their SmarTrip card to avoid being charged a higher non-rider fee.
The Dunn Loring station has 1,964 all-day spaces as well as 30 short-term metered spaces that are available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Parking costs either $4.95 or $8.95 on Mondays through Fridays, depending on whether it is paid with the same SmarTrip card used to enter and exit Metrorail.
The parking garages and south side lot at the Vienna station will remain open, providing 4,200 daily spaces combined, as will the West Falls Church garage, though Metro anticipates that the 1,100 daily spaces there will generally fill up before 7:00 a.m.
The kiss-and-ride lot at the East Falls Church station is going to stay open, but only for pick-ups and drop-offs.
According to WMATA, the parking lot closures will last seven to nine months as construction contractors move materials and machines into place.
This summer’s Orange Line platform reconstructions will close the Vienna, Dunn Loring, and East Falls Church stations to customers from Memorial Day weekend in May until Labor Day in early September.
The West Falls Church station will stay open, serving as the western end of the Orange Line. Trains will still pass through the East Falls Church station while it is closed to “minimize service impacts outside the construction area,” according to WMATA.
This is the second phase of Metro’s platform improvement project after the transit agency closed six Blue and Yellow Line stations south of Reagan National Airport in the summer of 2019.
First announced in May 2018, the platform improvement project is intended to address years of concrete structural deterioration at outdoor Metrorail stations caused by routine usage along with exposure to weather and de-icing agents.
The aging platforms, “left unaddressed, could pose a safety risk to riders,” WMATA says. “Metro will use the time to make improvements that enhance customer experience with a higher level of safety, accessibility, and convenience.”
In addition to rebuilding platforms, Metro is renovating the closed stations by adding new slip-resistant floor tiles, brighter energy-efficient LED lighting, illuminated handrails, stainless-steel platform shelters with charging ports, and passenger information displays with larger digital screens to improve visibility.
WMATA will reconstruct platforms at 20 of its 45 outdoor rail platforms over the course of the project. The agency says closing stations reduces the project’s duration by 94 percent, since it gives construction contractors 24-hour access to work sites.
Four Green and Yellow Line stations had previously been considered for platform reconstruction in 2020, but they will instead be addressed in a future phase of the project, which also includes the Addison Road, Arlington Cemetery, Cheverly, College Park, Greenbelt, Landover, New Carrollton, Prince George’s Plaza, Reagan National Airport, and West Hyattsville stations.
When the Braddock Road, King Street-Old Town, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street, and Franconia-Springfield stations closed last year, WMATA provided free shuttle bus service from those stations that ultimately delivered 26,000 trips per weekday.
The WMATA board of directors also waived parking fees at the Franconia, Huntington, and Van Dorn Street stations in an effort to retain customers and encourage travelers to carpool or use public transportation instead of driving alone.
Metro plans to submit a request to the WMATA board of directors at its Feb. 27 meeting that would waive parking fees at the Dunn Loring and Vienna stations while the stations are closed over the summer, according to Metro spokesperson Ian Jannetta.
Metro says it will announce specific travel alternatives and more detailed service information for the summer 2020 station closures in early March as part of the launch of a customer awareness campaign to prepare affected communities for the impending changes.
“Regarding the Orange Line Metrorail platform shutdown this summer, transit staff is currently discussing alternatives and working with WMATA, but there is no definitive answer yet on what those options will be,” Fairfax County Department of Transportation head of communications Robin Geiger said.
