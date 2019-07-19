An expansive rear elevation solution that combines a top tier grilling deck and dining pavilion with open-air lower level patio that boasts a full bar, TV and billiards has won a “Contractor of the Year” (COTY) award or Michael Nash Design Build and Homes.
The design solution—in which a rear deck has been replaced with a two-tier accommodation that offers a wide-range of outdoor entertainment components-- was introduced into the home of an Ashburn couple, who had purchased the property several years ago.
The project was named metro Washington's “Best Exterior” by the National Association of the Remodeling Industry's Metro DC chapter.
In accepting the prize, Michael Nash president and founder Sonny Nazemian was quick to acknowledge his company's high-performance design team, which grappled with several site and interior design challenges.
“Developing a more satisfying relationship between a house and its setting is increasingly a top priority to local owners as they continue to occupy their homes,” the remodeler observes. “Northern Virginians love the temperate climate and rich green surroundings, so finding functional, aesthetically-pleasing ways to connect the house with what's just outside the door is a strong local interest-- especially as spring turns into summer.”
Owners of the nearly 5,000 square foot residence were mainly seeking a flexible indoor/outdoor solution that would better rationalize the relationship between the house and an in-ground pool added last year.
The plan called for an organic ways of segmenting outdoor play area's from several formal and informal dining zones.
“We were looking for a solution that will work well for six or seven months of the year,” Nazemian adds. “This is the real essence of effective indoor-outdoor design.”
Aesthetics being a major consideration, the design team exercised notable care when combining colors and textures into elevations and surfaces that complement the natural setting.
The deeper satisfaction for the owners, though, is the beautifully articulated indoor-outdoor design with its many well-defined, cleverly-integrated activity zones, to wit:
• Designed to complement an in-ground pool, the plan features a dining pavilion and grilling deck on the top level. One level below, there's a covered patio with a 5-seat bar, plasma TV and a billiards table. A wrought iron spiral staircase facilitates traffic between the two tiers.
• The shaded lower patio offers a pub-like ambiance complete with a beer tap, seating for six, a plasma TV and a professional caliber billiards table; the upper level features a dining veranda linked to the kitchen and an open-air grilling deck.
• A flagstone-rimmed planter displays azaleas and other spring flowers. Stone is now the integral component that marries the remodeled exterior to new hardscaping that wraps the pool.
• Doric columns with recessed panels add elegance to the open-air setting. The unifying motif continues to the open-air grilling deck. Flooring is wood-patterned porcelain tile. The sliding glass door segues into a family room with a hearth.
• The built-in bar is equipped with an under-counter fridge and a bar tap. The spiral stair way facilitates access from the top tier. The pearl tone porcelain tiles provide a tonal complement to the knotty gray stain ceiling--softly illuminating the scene, even on rainy days.
• The wrought-iron spiral staircase also offers direct access to the back yard and poolside decking.
For more information, call: 703-641-9800 or MichaelNashKitchens.com.
John Byrd has been writing about home improvement for 30 years. He can be reached @ 703-715-8006, www.HomeFrontsNews.com or byrdmatx@gmail.com. Send photos of interesting remodeling projects to: b2b@homefrontsnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.